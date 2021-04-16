Twin Shadow Strums His Guitar in New Retro-Style Video for “Alemania”

Home News Kaido Strange April 16th, 2021 - 1:03 PM

Dominican-American singer Twin Shadow has released a ‘retro-style’ new video for his song “Alemania”. The musician and DJ posted the video on his official YouTube channel, with the caption of a promised self-titled album to come.

In the video, Twin Shadow sits with an acoustic guitar and sings his song, he’s also dressed like he traveled through time, sporting an afro and a cool leather vest. The background drop has a very ‘60s and ‘70s vibe to it, it looks like a close up of the same material found in lava lamps, only placed on acetate and played around with, whilst the sun beams through it. It’s not surprising to find this theme, it’s on purpose due to references to 1970’s porn in the lyrics–there’s even a mysterious man in Adidas with some very suggestive sexual food. The chorus is very catchy too. It’s in fact an earworm. Listening closely to the instruments, the bass really stands out in this song until Twin Shadow comes right in with an electric guitar solo close to the end of the track.

Certainly a great teaser for an upcoming album. Earlier this year, Twin Shadow shared another new song, “Johnny and Jonnie”.

Photo credit Raymond Flotat.