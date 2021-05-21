Twin Shadow Announces New Self-Titled Album for July 2021 Release and Shares New Song “Get Closer”

Home News Ellie Lin May 21st, 2021 - 12:59 PM

Artist Twin Shadow (George Lewis Jr.) released a single “Get Closer,” on May 21, 2021 ahead of the release of his upcoming album. The album, Twin Shadow, will be released via Cheree Cheree, the singer’s label. Twin Shadow is expected July 9, 2021.

The single begins with a funky bass line and echoey background vocals. It’s dancey and pop-like, and stays at a moderate energy level until the chorus starts, strings come in and Lewis sings “Don’t love me anymore/To get closer/I’m walking out the door/Till you get older/Another really good argument/Let’s talk a little bit slower/Don’t love me anymore/Get closer.” There’s a contrast between the strums of the electric guitar, the rhythm guitar, and the percussion that accentuates Twin Shadow’s deep baritone.

“Oftentimes we Band-Aid the problems that spring up along the way with the words ‘I love you’ or ‘but, I love you… The idea that there is maybe a state between people that could be wildly closer than what we traditionally know as ‘love’ is a very exciting and hopeful thing to me. ‘I’ve got so much to learn about you / I’ve got to study’ and ‘I know you’re crucified each day for living’ are lines that hopefully show a dedication to getting better and a will to understand the depths and the complexities of the other,” said Lewis in a press release.

“Get Closer” was released with a music video. The video is colorful, with Lewis lip syncing to his song in several different locations– a house filled to the brim with plants, a bedroom with dark red lighting, in the desert, against a cheetah-print backdrop. Certain scenes have cutouts of Lewis’ eyes and mouth adorned in Rocky Horror-esque makeup against a zebra print backdrop. According to the description of the video, it was filmed entirely on an iPhone. The video was self-directed.

“Get Closer” is the third single released ahead of Twin Shadow. Previous singles include “Alemania,” and “Johnny & Jonnie.” Twin Shadow is Twin Shadow’s fourth studio album. Previous albums include Forget (2010), Confess (2012), Eclipse (2015) and Caer (2018).

Twin Shadow Tracklist:

Alemania Sugarcane Johnny & Johnnie Get Closer Is There Any Love Gated Windows Modern Man Lonestar Brown Sugar I Wanna Be Here (Shotgun)

