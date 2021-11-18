FKA Twigs Shares Intoxicating New Single “Measure of A Man”

Home News Skyler Graham November 18th, 2021 - 5:04 PM

Fans of the Kingsman spy movie franchise can look forward to the upcoming film and its powerful soundtrack, one song of which is by FKA Twigs. The artist recently shared her single “Measure of A Man” with British rapper Central Cee.

The song is both intimate and distant, her hypnotic voice on top of trap beats displaying the desire to attach yourself to the one you love and finding it ever so difficult to do so. The MAGDELENE singer keeps her voice soft while still pushing through impressive runs, creating a titillating and erotic sound.



FKA Twigs hasn’t released a new album since her 2019 MAGDALENE, but she participated in the Join The Chorus Initiative in September, an organization that works to prevent domestic and sexual violence. She may release a new album soon, as she hinted at working on new music over quarantine.

When Lil Nas X released the music video for “MONTERO” in March, controversy sparked due to his video being strangely similar to Twigs’ “Cellophane” music video. The artists clarified, however, that they had a private conversation about the similarities, and Lil Nas praised her for the inspiration on Instagram.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela