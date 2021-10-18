The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Home News Skyler Graham October 18th, 2021 - 7:29 PM

Almost every artist had to reschedule their 2020 tours, including Superbowl-performing, Grammy-award-winning The Weeknd. The R&B singer originally rescheduled his “After Hours” tour to begin in June 2020, three months after he released his album of the same name. After these dates became unsafe, though, the tour was rescheduled for the same dates in 2021.

The Weeknd, however, wants to create an experience much greater than an arena will allow, so he is postponing the tour to 2022 and moving the shows to stadiums. Now, the North American leg of the tour will begin on Jan. 14 in Vancouver and end on May 1 in Tacoma, WA.

Although fans will have to wait longer to see him perform, the artist is, fortunately, adding more dates to the tour. As reported by Rolling Stone, one of the most significant concerts of the tour may be an April 7th show at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Since the arena is still in construction, this show is the first announced concert to be performed at the Long Island venue.

Even though he wasn’t on tour this year, The Weeknd was still making headlines. In February, he released his second compilation album, The Highlights. In August, his “Blinding Lights” broke the record for the most consecutive weeks on the Billboard Top 100 chart, beating Imagine Dragon’s record of 87 weeks. The album after which the tour was named also includes two other #1 hits, “Heartless” and “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande.

The Weekend After Hours World Tour Dates

January 14, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

January 15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

January 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

January 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place

January 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

January 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center

January 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*

January 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*

January 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

January 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

January 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

February 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

February 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

February 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell

February 5 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center

February 6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun

February 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

February 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*

February 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center

February 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*

February 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

February 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

February 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena

February 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*

February 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center

February 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*

February 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center

February 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center

February 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

March 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena

March 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center

March 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*

March 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center

March 8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena

March 9 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

March 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*

March 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena

March 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center

March 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*

March 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

March 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

March 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center

March 22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena

March 25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

March 28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

March 30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena

April 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*

April 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

April 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*

April 7 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*

April 8 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

April 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena

April 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*

April 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center

April 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha

April 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*

April 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center

April 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*

April 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*

April 27 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*

April 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*

May 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome

* = new dates added

Photo Credit: Richard Saethang