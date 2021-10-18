The Weeknd Announces Rescheduled Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Almost every artist had to reschedule their 2020 tours, including Superbowl-performing, Grammy-award-winning The Weeknd. The R&B singer originally rescheduled his “After Hours” tour to begin in June 2020, three months after he released his album of the same name. After these dates became unsafe, though, the tour was rescheduled for the same dates in 2021.
The Weeknd, however, wants to create an experience much greater than an arena will allow, so he is postponing the tour to 2022 and moving the shows to stadiums. Now, the North American leg of the tour will begin on Jan. 14 in Vancouver and end on May 1 in Tacoma, WA.
Although fans will have to wait longer to see him perform, the artist is, fortunately, adding more dates to the tour. As reported by Rolling Stone, one of the most significant concerts of the tour may be an April 7th show at the new UBS Arena in Elmont, New York. Since the arena is still in construction, this show is the first announced concert to be performed at the Long Island venue.
Even though he wasn’t on tour this year, The Weeknd was still making headlines. In February, he released his second compilation album, The Highlights. In August, his “Blinding Lights” broke the record for the most consecutive weeks on the Billboard Top 100 chart, beating Imagine Dragon’s record of 87 weeks. The album after which the tour was named also includes two other #1 hits, “Heartless” and “Save Your Tears” featuring Ariana Grande.
The Weekend After Hours World Tour Dates
January 14, 2022 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
January 15 – Vancouver, BC – Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
January 17 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place
January 19 – Winnipeg, MB – Bell MTS Place
January 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center
January 23 – Chicago, IL – United Center
January 24 – Chicago, IL – United Center*
January 26 – Milwaukee, WI – Fiserv Forum*
January 27 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena
January 29 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena
January 30 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
February 1 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
February 2 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
February 3 – Montreal, QC – Centre Bell
February 5 – Newark, NJ – Prudential Center
February 6 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun
February 8 – Boston, MA – TD Garden
February 9 – Boston, MA – TD Garden*
February 11 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center
February 12 – Brooklyn, NY – Barclays Center*
February 13 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
February 15 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center
February 16 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena
February 19 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center*
February 20 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center
February 22 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center*
February 24 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center
February 25 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center
February 27 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena
March 1 – Salt Lake City, UT – Vivint Smart Home Arena
March 3 – Portland, OR – Moda Center
March 4 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena*
March 6 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center
March 8 – Oakland, CA – Oakland Arena
March 9 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center
March 11 – Los Angeles, CA – The Forum*
March 13 – San Diego, CA – Pechanga Arena
March 15 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center
March 16 – Anaheim, CA – Honda Center*
March 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
March 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
March 20 – Los Angeles, CA – Staples Center
March 22 – Glendale, AZ – Gila River Arena
March 25 – Ft. Worth, TX – Dickies Arena
March 28 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center
March 29 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
March 30 – Miami, FL – AmericanAirlines Arena
April 1 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena
April 3 – Philadelphia, PA – Wells Fargo Center*
April 4 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden
April 5 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden*
April 7 – Elmont, NY – UBS Arena*
April 8 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center
April 10 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena
April 11 – Toronto, ON – Scotiabank Arena*
April 14 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center
April 16 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center Omaha
April 18 – Austin, TX – Moody Center*
April 19 – San Antonio, TX – AT&T Center
April 23 – Las Vegas, NV – T-Mobile Arena*
April 24 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*
April 27 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center*
April 30 – Spokane, WA – Spokane Arena*
May 1 – Tacoma, WA – Tacoma Dome
* = new dates added
Photo Credit: Richard Saethang