FKA Twigs Says She Made An Album During Quarantine

Alternative R&B superstar FKA Twigs recently held a virtual interview with Scott Goldman for the Grammy Museum’s Programs at Home series, where she discussed making an album during quarantine. The performer stated that she worked with producer El Guincho over FaceTime for this project, which was partially worked on from her home.

During the interview she also explained that she was learning how to play piano and read sheet music, alongside other topics such as her love for wushu martial arts and her latest studio album Magdalene. The project garnered critical acclaim, eventually making its way onto numerous album of the year lists, including mxdwn’s.

“I was working with people I’d never met in real life and we were doing the whole thing over FaceTime and it was great because I couldn’t go in the studio at the beginning,” FKA Twigs said. “So I was getting beats and having to work from MP3s, and then I would writing melodies in the day with [El Guincho] and then in the night I would call some of my friends in America who made music and I would have a glass of wine and chill and write lyrics and talk about what the song’s about.”

The artist has maintained a relatively busy schedule this year, appearing on tracks such as Ty Dolla $ign’s “Ego Death,” alongside the likes of Skrillex and Kanye West and “Sum Bout U” by 645 AR, which featured production from El Guincho. FKA Twigs also teamed up with Hiro Murai for the “Sad Day” music video.

Photo Credit: Owen Ela