Full Of Hell & Wolves In The Throne Room Cancel Winter 2022 Co-Headlining Tour Due To “Personal Reasons”

Wolves In The Throne Room and Full Of Hell‘s upcoming co-headlining tour has now been canceled. Wolves In The Throne Room issued a statement on Facebook regarding the cancellation today, December 15. The band notes that the reason for the canceled tour is due to personal reasons.

“To our beloved fans. The upcoming North American tour will be canceled due to personal reasons. We know that our most dedicated fans already have tickets, so we encourage you to get your refund now and have a bit more cash for the Yuletide season. This is an enormous disappointment for us all…but we promise that we have other plans for live Rituals in the works and we will see you in the New Year.”

The tour was slated to begin on January 11, 2022 in Seattle, WA. It was in support of their latest album Primordial Arcana, released in August. It included singles “Spirit of Lightning and “Mountain Magick” and is the first album the band has released on Relapse Records. They are still set to play at Psycho Las Vegas in August alongside Mercyful Fate, Mayhem, Emperor, Satyricon and many more.

Full of Hell was supporting their latest record Garden of Burning Apparitions, released in October. The 12 track album included singles“‘Industrial Messiah Complex’,” “Reeking Tunnels,” Eroding Shell.” The band is set to play the Roadburn Festival in April alongside Ulver, Helms Alee, Alcest, James Kent and Johannes Persson.