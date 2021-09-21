Full Of Hell Shares Heavy New Music Video For “Eroding Shell”, Garden Of Burning Apparitions Out October 1

Home News Casey Melnick September 21st, 2021 - 12:29 PM

American grindcore band Full of Hell has released a dark new music video from their upcoming album Garden Of Burning Apparitions that is set to drop October 1 via Relapse Records. “Eroding Shell” is a brief and menacing track that channels pure sludge energy. The music video for this heavy song is an intoxicating and vibrant foray into static haze.

“Eroding Shell” is a headbanger’s dream. It features incredibly distorted guitars and manic drumming. Though it is under one-minute long, the song packs a heavy metal punch. Lead singer Dylan Walker’s screaming vocals immediately blasts the listener in the face. The lyrics of this short track touch upon the violence of human nature and the dangers of humanity’s mob mentality. The song ends in a cacophony of pure death metal essence that abruptly cuts off and yields to the reprieve of rejuvenating silence.

The music video for this track features grainy television effects and demonic vampire footage. Colorful primordial ooze is displayed as the song loudly blares and blitzes the senses of sight and hearing. Directed by Frank Huang, this unsettling video pairs superbly with the ethos of “Eroding Shell.”

Alongside the release of the video, Walker gave some comments on his band’s latest release. Speaking about the meaning of “Eroding Shell,” the singer states the song “is about living in fear of the unpredictable and violent nature of your fellow human beings and the atrocities we are capable of committing when life is boiled down to survival and mob logic.”

Garden Of Burning Apparitions is set to be an amalgamation of hardcore, grind and death metal. Produced by Seth Manchester at Machines With Magnets in Pawtucket, Rhode Island, this album examines themes of religion, life’s impermanence and death’s inexorability.

Last month, the band shared another dark track off the upcoming project. “Reeking Tunnels” is a brutal and violent song that features over-driven guitars and nightmare-fueled songwriting. The music video showcases a decomposing skull that slowly melts away.