Wolves In The Throne Room Announce Winter 2022 North American Tour

Photographer Credit: Raymond Flotat

Wolves In The Throne Room has announced their upcoming North American Tour, set for winter of 2022. Touring for their recent release Primordial Arcana the band plans to go on a month long tour encompassing 25 dates and just as many cities. The tour is set to kick off on January 11, 2022 in Seattle, WA and will continue through Chicago, Boston, Brooklyn, Pittsburg, Atlanta and more before wrapping up on February 11 in Portland, OR.

The tour has been a long time coming, with Wolves In The Throne Room having recently signed to a new label, Relapse Records, and their album being released in August. Named Album of the Week on stereogum.com the week of its release, writer Tom Breihan says, “You can hear that sense of pride and frustration in Primordial Arcana, the monumental new Wolves In The Throne Room album. Primordial Arcana is concerned with things vast and epic, things beyond human civilization. It’s about deer gods and volcanoes swallowing glaciers. The album’s lyrics read like ancient prayers or incantations: ‘Travel past the borders of men/ Drink the rain/ Pass the gates of our shadow moon kingdom.'”

The black metal band was formed in 2003 in Olympia, WA by brothers Aaron and Nathan Weaver. Since then, they have released seven full-length albums, two live albums, and one EP to date, performing at Psycho Las Vegas, and releasing their own music over the course of the year. They will be joined by Full of Hell and Uada as they tour as well.

Primordial Arcana North American Tour Dates:

Wolves in the Throne Room w/ Full of Hell & Uada

1.11 -Seattle, WA • Crocodile

1.12 – Vancouver, BC • Rickshaw

1.14 – Edmonton, AB • Starlite Room

1.15 – Calgary, AB • Dickens

1.17 – Salt Lake City, UT • Metro Music Hall

1.18 – Denver, CO • The Oriental Theater

1.19 – Lawrence, KS • Granada Theater

1.20 – Minneapolis, MN • Fine Line Music Café

1.21 – Chicago, IL • The Metro

1.22 – Detroit, MI • El Club

1.23 – Toronto, ON • Danforth

1.25 – Montreal, QC • Fairmount

1.26 – Boston, MA • Sinclair

1.27 – Brooklyn, NY • Warsaw

1.28 – Pittsburgh, PA • Mr. Smalls

1.29 – Washington, DC • The Black Cat

1.31 – Charlotte, NC • Amos’ Southend

2.01 – Atlanta, GA • The Masquerade

2.02 – Tampa, FL • The Orpheum

2.04 – Dallas, TX • Amplified Live

2.05 – San Antonio, TX • The Rock Box

2.07 – Phoenix, AZ • Nile Theater

2.08 – Los Angeles, CA • The Regent

2.09 – Berkeley, CA • UC Theater

2.11 – Portland, OR • Hawthorne Theater

