Full Of Hell Release Music Video For Brutal New Song “Reeking Tunnels”

Alison Alber August 31st, 2021

Full Of Hell released their new track “Reeking Tunnels” off their upcoming record Garden of Burning Apparitions. The album is set to drop on October 1st via Relapse Records. The band previously shared their song “Industrial Messiah Complex” earlier this month. Accompanying the new release is a fittingly dark music video.

Frontman Dylan Walker says about the new song, “‘Reeking Tunnels’ is the foil to the cacophonous blasting on either side. Channeling CopShootCop and Shellac into a deep labyrinth of gnashing teeth and confusion, where we are all stripped down to our core – where violence is our only means of survival.” You can check out the new track below.

Just the opening verse of the song, “There is a cellar of many doors/Beneath our Earth/Reeking tunnels stretching deep/The oil burning low in cruel haste/Leads you astray,” shows once again how talented the band is when it comes to songwriting. Through the classic death metal screams/vocals by Walker, one might not be aware of it first, but Full of Hell’s lyrics are always worth looking up. The distorted images flickering over your screen while watching the video seem almost like a collection of nightmares, not particularly scary but still not very pleasant. All in all, it mixes well with the brutal sounds of the song.

Like “Industrial Messiah Complex,” the band shows once again that they are keeping their edge with their new record. The band is known to push the boundaries of metal without losing their own sense, “I think it’s good that we tried not to pigeonhole ourselves early on,” Walker says in their press release. “Because now, ten years in, we have the opportunity to make whatever record we want, within reason, and people will follow along.”

Last year the band teamed up with HEALTH to release their collaborative song, “Full of Health.” Together the bands combined metal, rock and electro sounds.