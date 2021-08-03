Full of Hell Announces New Album Garden of Burning Apparitions for October 2021 Release and Shares New Video for “Industrial Messiah Complex”

Home News Alison Alber August 3rd, 2021 - 9:23 PM

The grindcore band Full of Hell has announced their upcoming album Garden of Burning Apparitions. The record is set to be released on October 1st via Relapse Records. The record will be the fifth full-legth release by the band. To celebrate the news, Full of Hell has also shared the first single off the record, “Industrial Messiah Complex.”

The band themselves describe the album as “a genre-bending blitzkrieg of hardcore, grind and death metal.” In their new song the band tackles the topic of (anti)religion. Even though the song is pretty short with a runtime of only 90 seconds, the single overs a first taste of Garden of Burning Apparitions.



Frontman Dylan Walker, says about the song, “Industrial Messiah Complex examines the commodification and weaponization of faith and spirituality. This misdirection is a ploy for control and power.” He continues, “Whether through some profit obsessed mega-church or via militaristic action, humanity is raked over the coals and bled out until there’s nothing left but cinders and dust.”

The fast-paced grindcore song features hard riffs and a somewhat melodic ending. The lyrics to the song might not be easy to understand, it’s grindcore after all, but they are worth noticing nonetheless. Lines like “Sword of Damocles/Bludgeon of Untruth/Hurtle down and rain asunder/Industrial messiah complex/Rain asunder” shows who sophisticated the songwriting is by the band. The intentions by the band are clear but still not too much in ones face, so it adds to the song even more.

In April the band participated in the 200 issue celebration of the metal magazine Decible. The livestream featured other metal bands like, Midnight and Khemmis. They also contributed to HEALTH’s 2020 album, DISCO4 :: PART I, with the song “Full of Health.”

Garden of Burning Apparations Tracklist: