Soccer Mommy & Kero Kero Bonito Share New Electro-Pop Song “rom com 2021” via Adult Swim Singles

September 28th, 2021 - 8:32 PM

If you haven’t felt hopelessly in love on the dance floor before, Soccer Mommy and Kero Kero Bonito might change that.

In July, the indie artist released “rom com 2004,” a soft, cute and, well, romantic song that could very well be in the background of a film in which the shy but conventionally attractive girl falls head-over-heels for the surprisingly kind and equally insecure jock. “What does it say about me,” she sings, “That I’d rip out my heart for you just / To show you a piece of the real me.”

On Sep. 27, though, she released a remix of this song featuring British indie pop band Kero Kero Bonito, “rom com 2021.” This sped-up version contains elements of hyperpop that make it more fitting for a video game than a movie. (It’s probably not a coincidence that the single art and “2004” music video features the artists as Mii characters.) Like the original “2004” track, it begs for a lover to be equally crazy about them, but with more excitement than desperation.



Both artists have been working on new releases the past year: in April, KKB released their fifth EP, Civilisation II. Later this year, Soccer Mommy will be performing at the All Things Go Music Festival, which will also be featuring HAIM, St. Vincent, Charli XCX and Lauv. She had to reschedule her 2020 tour dates, but is now back on track to tour the country this fall. Granted, the original tour was supposed to follow the release of her fourth album color theory, but the anticipation has only increased fans’ interest.