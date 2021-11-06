Korn Tease Possible New Song Via Instagram Filter

Home News Aswath Viswanathan November 6th, 2021 - 12:30 PM

Korn have teased a possible new song via their Instagram. According to Theprp, a brief snippet of what appears to be a new song has shown up in a new Instagram filter released by the band. A QR code for the Instagram filter can be found on their official website here, https://kornofficial.com/.

In London, a billboard was recently spotted with the Korn logo and QR code; the same one that was featured on the cover of their website. It seems like Korn is ramping up a rollout for a new song. In April, Jonathan Davis, Korn’s frontman, confirmed that the band had officially finished writing their new album. From the looks of it, the music that has been teased since April is on its way soon.

In August, Korn had a tough stretch as Jonathan Davis tested positive for COVID. Following that news, the band postponed and canceled some of their shows that month. The news turned worse as Brian Welch, lead guitarist of Korn, gave a statement on Davis’ condition, stating that he was “physically weak and having a mental battle,” after suffering from COVID. At their next show in Illinois at the end of August, Davis had tested negative and was set to perform on stage for the fans once again. But it was clear that the singer was still battling serious effects from the deadly illness as he was seen performing most of the show sitting down. The singer said to the crowd of metal fans, “I’m fucking feeling very weak, but I fucking refuse to fucking cancel!”

The bad news just kept piling as their guitarist, James “Munky” Shaffer, tested positive for COVID just three weeks after Davis. This time they went along with the tour as scheduled. Then in October, System of a Down’s Serj Tankian tested positive for COVID while they were on tour with Korn. Due to this, SOAD postponed their shows with Korn in LA from October to February 2022.