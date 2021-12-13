IDLES Share Dynamic New Song And Video For “When The Lights Come On”

Home News Skyler Graham December 13th, 2021 - 7:38 PM

Post-punk band Idles recently shared a new song and music video for “When The Lights Come On,” a track from their recent album Crawler. Throughout the bass-heavy song, the video pans over large houses through the lens of a black-and-white camera, as if it’s security footage. The video captures the sensual mystery of the song, as the band members stare into the camera shirtless and ride toward it on a bicycle.

“When the lights come on,” lead singer Joe Talbot said in a press release. “Our third offering from Crawler. A poem of light and sound exploring the cold light of day. Thank you x.”



Last month, the band shared another track and video for the album, titled “Car Crash,” described as “an anxiety-inducing, industrial-sounding, siren and distortion-filled song.” The song release came with the announcement of a European tour in winter 2022. The tour kicks off on Jan. 16 in London and ends on March 11 in Lisbon.

Following this tour, the band will be featured in several music festivals in South America, including Lollapalooza Argentina and Lollapalooza Brazil. Following these appearances, the band will perform alongside acts such as Muse, The Strokes, Wolf Alice and more at the Tempelhof Sounds Festival in Berlin.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer