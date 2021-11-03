IDLES Release Vivid New Song And Video “Car Crash” Alongside Announcement Of Winter 2022 European Tour Dates, Crawler Out November 12

Home News Joe Hageman November 3rd, 2021 - 6:13 PM

British punk rock band IDLES released a new song and video for their single “Car Crash”. In an anxiety-inducing, industrial-sounding, siren and distortion-filled song, lead singer Joe Talbot yells in a panicked and angry sounding voice in a blown-out microphone, almost sounding like he is speaking out of a loudspeaker. With very simple lyrics that come in one-line deliveries, Talbot is lamenting over the seeming sense of existential dread one may feel, how they just want to ruin their life and the resulting intrusive thoughts are penned in the lyrics of this song. It describes the imagery of a car crash, with brutal but rather poetic lyrics describing how it happens. The song is a crazy ride through emotions and dangerous and alienated lyrics.

The accompanying music video is also a very immersive experience, as the video puts the viewer behind the wheel of many cars crashing into things, in car chases, or just in dangerous, exhilarating situations. Much of the footage is taken from movies and other visual media, such as a scene from Michael Mann’s 1995 film Heat. You never leave this perspective from being in the car and as the music picks up in intensity, so does the footage you are seeing, with bullets being shot through the windows of this car you inhabit, or the cuts between different footage happening quicker. You can watch the video below.

IDLES’ 4th studio album Crawler is set to be released on November 12, 2021. They will be playing shows in support of the album across Europe from January through March. They will be playing shows in the US for the beginning of November. Earlier this year, Idles was announced as the opener for the Strokes New York City New Years Eve show.

Here are the tour dates for IDLES’ upcoming tour

Nov. 3-5: Los Angeles (Fonda Theatre )

Nov. 6: San Francisco (The Warfield )

Nov. 8: Portland, Ore. (Crystal Ballroom)

Nov. 9: Seattle (Showbox)

Nov. 10: Seattle (Showbox SoDo)

Jan. 16: London (Academy Brixton )

Jan. 17: London (Academy Brixton )

Jan. 18: London (Academy Brixton)

Jan. 19: London (Academy Brixton)

Jan. 21: Cardiff (Motorpoint Arena)

Jan. 22: Birmingham (Academy)

Jan. 24: Dublin (Vicar Street)

Jan. 25: Dublin (Vicar Street)

Jan. 26: Dublin (Vicar Street)

Jan. 28: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse)

Jan. 29: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse )

Jan. 30: Manchester (Victoria Warehouse)

Feb. 1: Sheffield (Academy)

Feb. 2: Newcastle (City Hall)

Feb. 3: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom)

Feb. 4: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom)

Feb. 5: Glascow (Barrowland Ballroom)

Feb. 18: Hamburg (Docks)

Feb. 19: Amsterdam (Melkweg)

Feb. 20: Amsterdam (Melkweg)

Feb. 22: Berlin (Columbiahalle)

Feb. 23: Cologne (E-Work)

Feb. 24: Munich (Muffathalle)

Feb. 26: Brussels (Ancienne Belgique)

Feb. 28: Paris (Elysee Montmarte)

Mar. 1: Paris (Elysee Montmarte)

Mar. 2: Lyon (Le Transbordeur )

Mar. 3: Milan (Fabrique)

Mar. 6: Toulouse (Le Bikini)

Mar. 7: Bilbao (Santana)

Mar. 9: Barcelona (Razzmatazz)

Mar. 10: Madrid (La Riviera)

Mar. 11: Lisbon (Coliseum)

Mar. 20: Bueno Aires (Lollapalooza)

Mar. 25: Bogota (Estéreo Picnic)

Mar. 27: Sao Paulo (Lollapalooza Brazil)

Photo Credit: Kayln Oyer