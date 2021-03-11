Danny Elfman Shares Rapid New Single “Kick Me”

Home News Roy Lott March 11th, 2021 - 4:39 PM

Danny Elfman has released his latest single “Kick Me” along with its accompanying visual. The song has a heavy punk rock influence with heavy drums, guitar and roaring vocals. Produced by Elfman, he is also joined by drummer Josh Freese, who has worked with Nine Inch Nails, guitarist Warren Fitzgerald (The Offspring), bassist Stu Brooks (Lady Gaga, 50 Cent), percussionist Sidney Hopson (LA Philharmonic), Joe Martone (Hollywood Chamber Orchestra) and strings by the Lyris Quartet (Kraftwerk, Ben Harper).

Elfman spoke about the track in a press release. “I was feeling particularly mellow one day last summer. I decided to write this very chill song for everyone who wants to put something on that will really help them zone out and relax. Enjoy!”

Its video was directed by Petros Papahadjopoulos with animation by Joe Pascale. In the sae press release, Papahadjopoulos stated “This video is a statement on image and, to me personally, a fulfillment of seeing a wild, raw performance from Danny Elfman after a lengthy hiatus from the stage.” Check it out below.

“Kick Me” follows Elfman’s previously released singles “Sorry” and “Happy,” his first release of new material in 36 years. Elfman previously collaborated with Tyler, the Creator for their version of “You’re A Mean One, Mr. Grinch” in 2018 as well as releasing an at-home cover of “Running on a Treadmill,” from his band Oingo Boingo where he served as the lead singer.