Shrek 666 Looks For Love (And Rejects Danny Elfman) in New Video for “Love In The Time of Covid”

Home News Anna Scott February 11th, 2021 - 12:54 PM

Composer and singer Danny Elfman has released a new video for his song “Love In The Time Of Covid,” just in time for this Valentine’s Day. Elfman collaborated with German filmmaker and photographer Sven Gutjahr and creative director Berit Gilma for the video, which was filmed in Berlin.

The video tells an intriguing story of searching for love in a crazy world of isolation. L.A.-native Elfman explains that the video revolves around “An expression of the borderline madness that so many of us have been experiencing. Lord knows I have. I wrote it from the view point of a young man going crazy in his apartment. Creators Gutjahr and Gilma had the idea to turn the lead character into a green skinned animal-like creature. As many us feel completely alienated in this insane new world we live in, and I thought it was an interesting idea.”

“Love In The Time Of Covid” stars Scottish transgender performer Shrek 666, donned in makeup and prosthetics to reinforce Elfman’s vision of the surrealism of the world we are living in. Elfman himself appears in the video as well. Shrek 666 is seen living a life of quarantine, swiping furiously through dating apps and watching the headlines. The lyrics echo this story, accompanied by punchy guitar and drum lines.

Watch “Love In The Time Of Covid” here:

On the song, Elfman explains “There’s certainly nothing light-hearted or funny about Covid, but I can still poke little fun at the crazy way social isolation has changed our lives in every way shape and form,” hoping his message resonates with fans and other listeners alike.

Last month, Elfman released a new single, “Sorry” and last October, shared his first new solo single in 36 years, “Happy,” originally written for his Coachella set.