Tame Impala Announce Spring 2022 Tour Dates; Release New Single “No Choice”

Skyler Graham December 7th, 2021 - 12:43 PM

Next spring, the talent behind Tame Impala, Kevin Parker, is touring North America. His tour kicks off on Feb. 27 in Tempe, Arizona (for the Innings Festival), and ends about three months later on May 22 in Gulf Shores, Alabama (for the Hangout Music Festival). Throughout the tour, the artist will visit major venues such as Brooklyn’s Barclays Center and the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia. Many of his performances are part of music festivals — in addition to the two aforementioned shows opening and closing the tour, he is performing at the Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival. Tickets go on sale this Friday, Dec. 10, at 10 am local time.

In conjunction with this announcement, the artist shared a new single titled “No Choice.” The song’s jazzy bass and sci-fi-inspired effects create a psychedelic sound that is both uplifting and pleasantly numbing.



Shortly before Thanksgiving, Parker took the stage at the Corona Capital festival alongside artists such as St. Vincent and Royal Blood. Last month, Tame Impala performed at the Hollywood Bowl on Nov. 2 and 3, during which Parker told the audience, “You guys looking fucking beautiful, you know that?” said Parker. “I spent so many nights on that side of the stage saying ‘this is beautiful,’ and I always wanted to be on this side. Let me tell you, it’s beautiful here, too.”

Tame Impala Tour Dates

2/27 – Innings Festival (Tempe Beach Park) – Tempe, AZ

3/3-6 – Okeechobee Music & Arts Festival (Sunshine Grove) – Okeechobee, FL

3/7 – Petersen Events Center – Pittsburgh, PA

3/9 – Scotiabank Arena – Toronto, ON

3/10 – Place Bell – Montreal, QC

3/12 – Mohegan Sun – Uncasville, CT

3/14 – Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY

3/16 – TD Garden – Boston, MA

3/18 – Hampton Coliseum – Hampton, VA

3/19 – Wells Fargo Center – Philadelphia, PA

3/21 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

3/22 – ExploreAsheville.com Arena – Asheville, NC

3/23 – Bridgestone Arena – Nashville, TN

3/25 – Buku Music + Art Project – New Orleans, LA

5/22 – Hangout Music Festival – Gulf Shores, AL

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer