Flock Of Dimes Share Melodious New Track “Through Me” Via Adult Swim Singles

Home News Aswath Viswanathan October 9th, 2021 - 4:21 PM

Flock of Dimes has released a melodious new track titled “Through Me” via Adult Swim Singles. It comes in as the twenty-fifth entry to Adult Swim’s 2021 program. “Through Me” arrives in the wake of Head of Roses, singer-songwriter Jenn Wasner’s sophomore LP as Flock of Dimes.

“Through Me is about losing sight of yourself in an attempt to find someone else,” states Wasner, “twisting your perception of reality until you’re not sure how to find your way back to what is real.” And twisting our perception of reality is what the song does. With trippy, breathy vocals, a laid-back beat and a crazy guitar line, Flock of Dimes creates something ethereal and mesmerizing. The song feels like floating over water.

In April, Flock of Dimes released her album Head of Roses, where she used her life experiences and introspection to create a beautiful project. Just like on the new single, the emphasis in the songs is on her vocal delivery, where her voice seems to blend with the background synths and guitars.

The Adult Swim Singles Program has released a total of 271 songs by more than 230 artists during its running period. The series has featured the likes of Run The Jewels, Sia, Brian Eno, LCD Soundsystem, James Blackshaw, Slayer, serpentwithfeet, Skrillex, Sad13, Freddie Gibbs + Madlib, Flying Lotus and many more.