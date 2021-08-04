Fall Out Boy Pulls Out of NYC and Boston Hella Mega Tour Dates Due to Team Member’s Positive COVID-19 Diagnosis

Home News Alison Alber August 4th, 2021 - 11:25 AM

Pop-punk giants Fall Out Boy have announced they will sit out two dates on their “Hella Mega Tour,” due to the positive COVID-19 results of a team member, according to Pitchfork. The band is currently on tour with other pop punk legends, Green Day, Weezer and The Interrupters. The band released a statement, saying they will pull out of the NYC and Boston dates of the tour. The other bands are still set to perform on August 4 at Queens’ Citi Field and on August 5 Boston’s Fenway Park

The band has made it clear that everyone on their team, band and crew, has been fully vaccinated and they are trying to follow a safety protocol. Fellow rock band, Foo Fighters had to postpone their Los Angeles concert in July due to similar circumstances, where one crew member tested positive for COVID-19.

You can read the full statement on the tour’s Instagram below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hella Mega (@hellamegatour)

The tour started not to long ago after being anticipated for 2 years. Of course, the bands weren’t able to perform last year because of lockdowns and pandemic restrictions, but now that there are no more lockdowns and everything is a little bit less restrictive, the tour went ahead. They recently stopped in Arlington, TX. Mxdwn’s photographer Mehreen Rizvi was there and captured the feeling of the concert in her photography.

In other news, Weezer just released their cover of Metallica’s “Enter Sandman.” The cover is part of The Metallica Blacklist Album, a cover album in honor of the 30th anniversary of the band’s famous The Black Album.

Fall Out Boy performed at the Inauguration of President Biden in January, their last album MANIA was released in 2018.

Green Day are set to play at the German rock festivals Rock Am Ring and Rock im Park next year, after the festival was postponed again due to Germany’s strict COVID protocols.