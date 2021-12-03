deadmau5 & Portugal. The Man Unveil Exclusive New Song “this is fine” For NFT Sale

Home News Skyler Graham December 3rd, 2021 - 8:24 AM

Electronic artist deadmau5 recently collaborated with rock band Portugal. The Man on their latest track “this is fine,” which was released on Dec. 2. The cover art appears to draw from the meme of a dog sitting in flames saying “This is fine,” as one member of Portugal. The Man is wearing a dog mask in the photo. They not only released the music, but 1 million NFTs in the form of the song via Mintbase.io. As of now, each piece can be purchased for about $2.19. A portion of the pieces will be available during Art Basel in Miami.

“This concept is best compared to a sale of iTunes downloads in the pre-stream years,” says the press release. “For the modern-day collector–in addition to the music–each NFT is numbered, features unique collaborative artwork by Portugal. The Man’s art director Wooden Cyclops and Smearballs, the artist behind deadmau5’ colorful characters from his “Monophobia,” “Drama Free” and “Pomegranate” videos, and will highlight multiple metaverse integrations and rewards.”

Deadmau5 has collaborated with a series of artists over his career, including his recent work with Foster The People on “hyperlandia.” The artist has also embarked on other projects outside of his music, such as his interactive virtual world Oberhasli, an immersive world that focuses on combining music, games and other interactive activities.

Portugal. The Man recently completed their fall 2021 tour with Parquet Courts, and they’re already planning on a spring 2022 tour. This spring tour is set to feature Alt-J, Sir Chloe and Cherry Glazerr.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi