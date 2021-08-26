deadmau5 Launching Interactive Music and Gaming Experience

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 26th, 2021 - 8:03 PM

Tuesday, electronic artist deadmau5 announced he was developing an interactive virtual world. Oberhasli is the name of this immersive world that focuses on combining music, games and other interactive activities.

Fans will be able to socialize virtually with each other and be updated more regularly than many other games, which aren’t always updated as frequently or at all. Oberhasli will be a exclusive Manticore Games’ video game creation platform, Core.

Joel Zimmerman shares a statement about why he made Oberhasli: “Creating a world like Oberhasli has been a vision of mine for years now, but I quickly discovered how daunting it can be to create a multiplayer experience as a solo developer.”

This will be Manticore’s and deadmau5’s second collaboration since “When the Summer Dies” music video.

Jordan Maynard, chief creative officer and co-founder of Manticore Games comments on how he feels about working with deadmau5 again: “We’re so happy to be working with deadmau5 again to bring this truly innovative vision of his to life. We think the Metaverse will be built by thousands of creators, game makers, and artists who can share a unique interactive experiences with their audience and generate income from their work. Oberhasli isn’t a sponsored marketing stunt — it’s a persistent home for all things deadmau5 inside of Core.”

Photo credit: Mehreen Rizvi