deadmau5 & Foster The People Collaborate On Anthemic New Track “hyperlandia”

Home News Benny Titelbaum October 29th, 2021 - 1:45 PM

The electronic icon deadmau5 has teamed up with Foster The People on their newest track “hyperlandia.” The scintillating production displayed alongside Foster the People’s frontman Mark Foster’s transcending vocals is a surefire recipe for success.

“hyperlandia” exhibits arpeggiating repetitive synths that steer the song along with a wave of bouncy drumbeats flowing in and out. Pushing forth the emotional yearning atmosphere, Foster sings, “Give me your best night / We’re only here for a day so don’t tell me your name / And just melt into my arms while we disappear in the darkness.” Listen to the new single below.

Joel Zimmerman is the mastermind behind the electronic masterpiece that is deadmau5. “hyperlandia” is the first team-up between deadmau5 and Foster the People, adding even more stars to the impressive collaboration list that Zimmerman has achieved already. Their collaboration on “hyperlandia” once again shows just how talented Zimmerman is when it comes to his production and artist placement.

Earlier this month, deadmau5 released an extra-dimensional video for “When The Summer Dies” featuring Lights. In late August, he announced the development of an interactive virtual world called Oberhasli that focuses on combining music, games and other interactive activities.

Back in March, Foster the People and The Knocks released a cover EP titled Melody & Silence which covered some of the biggest hits of the 1990s.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi