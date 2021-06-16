Portugal. The Man Announces Summer 2021 Tour Dates with Parquet Courts

Home News Ellie Lin June 16th, 2021 - 12:10 PM

Portugal. The Man

The band Portugal. The Man has announced their upcoming summer tour dates. The tour will begin July 25, 2021 in Portland, Ore., and take the band around the continental US. Portugal. The Man will play 12 shows, including several festivals before wrapping up their tour in Atlanta, on Oct. 23, 2021. Tickets for the tour go on sale June 18, 2021 at 10 AM local time.

Some festivals that Portugal. The Man will play are WonderStruck Festival, BottleRock, BeachLife Festival, Firefly Festival and Shaky Knees Festival. They’ll also play venues like Red Rocks Amphitheatre, the Alaska State Fair, and the New York Governor’s Ball.

At certain shows, they’ll be supported by the band Parquet Courts. In addition to playing live with Portugal. The Man, Parquet Courts will headline Woodsist Festival in September, 2021.

Portugal. The Man is also releasing a live album called Ulu Selects Vol. #1 (Live). The album will be released on the fourth anniversary of their eighth studio album, WOODSTOCK. “We noticed a lot of chatter on our Discord server and amongst PTM Coin holders that these stripped versions were highly sought after and absent from streaming services so, well, we accommodated their request,” said band member John Gourley in a press release.

Portugal. The Man 2021 Tour Dates:

7/25 – Cleveland, OH – WonderStruck Festival

8/21 – Palmer, AK – Alaska State Fair

9/5 – Napa, CA – BottleRock

9/12 – Redondo Beach, CA – BeachLife Festival

9/21 – Ogden, UT – Ogden Twilight

9/22 – Morrison, CO – Red Rocks Amphitheatre*

9/24 – New York, NY – Governors Ball

9/25 – Harrisburg, PA – Riverfront Park

9/26 – Dover, DE – Firefly Festival

10/15 – Portland, OR – Edgefield

10/16 – Eugene, OR – Cuthbert Amphitheater

10/23 – Atlanta, GA – Shaky Knees Festival

*With support from Parquet Courts

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer