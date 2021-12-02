Mad Cool Announce 2022 Lineup Featuring Modest Mouse, Jack White, Glass Animals And More

Home News Skyler Graham December 2nd, 2021 - 4:28 PM

In October, the Mad Cool festival announced part of the lineup for their 2022 festival, which is set to take place in Madrid from July 6-10. This initial lineup included acts such as Twenty One Pilots, Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More, Imagine Dragons and more. The festival has now announced the acts that will complete the lineup, including Modest Mouse, Jack White, Stormzy, London Grammar and Glass Animals, bringing the total number of acts to 144 bands. Tickets are on sale here, and people who supported Mad Cool recently can receive a discount on the Sunday GA tickets.

Wednesday performers Glass Animals were recently nominated for several Grammys, including the highly coveted Best New Artist award. In addition to performing at this festival, the band is on the lineup for the Lightning In A Bottle Festival in May.

Performing the next day is Modest Mouse, who will also be featured at the High Water Festival. Earlier this year they performed four shows at Brooklyn Steel, sharing hits such as their “The Sun Hasn’t Left” released in June. Jack White is also on the lineup for High Water, and will likely have new music to share at both festivals, as he is releasing two new albums next year. White is bringing the show to a close by headlining Mad Cool on its final day.

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford