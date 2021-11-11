Jack White Set To Release Two New Albums in 2022; Releases New Video For “Taking Me Back”

Home News Skyler Graham November 11th, 2021 - 11:42 AM

Photo: Raymond Flotat

Last month, Jack White released his first new single in three years, “Taking Me Back.” While two versions of the track were shared, one of which is part of the soundtrack for WWII-based Call of Duty: Vanguard. In 2022, this song will be part of one of White’s new albums.

On April 8, 2022, White is releasing Fear of the Dawn via Third Man Records. This album will then be followed by Entering Heaven Alive on July 22, 2022. Both albums will feature versions of “Taking Me Back,” with the first album containing the buzzing electric version and the later album sharing the acoustic version.

In anticipation of the albums and in celebration of the recent release of Call of Duty: Vanguard, the White Stripes artist released a music video for the aforementioned song. The black-and-white video embraces the pop of color provided by White’s blue hair, a vibrant hue that is then adopted by his guitar and the stage. Considering the lyrics are about navigating the feeling of giving more than you’re receiving in a relationship, the video finds a balance between sophistication and exhilaration, letting White’s powerful playing speak for the song instead of over it.



In September, White delivered his first live performances in over two years at the grand opening of his record store in London. The store and live venue are both owned by Third Man Records, White’s independent record label that has worked with artists such as Coldplay, The Raconteurs, Meg White and more.

Fear of the Dawn Tracklist:

1. Taking Me Back

2. Fear of the Dawn

3. The White Raven

4. Hi-De-Ho (w/ Q-Tip)

5. Eosophobia

6. Into The Twilight

7. Dusk

8. What’s The Trick?

9. That Was Then (This Is Now)

10. Eosophobia (Reprise)

11. Morning, Noon and Night

12. Shedding My Velvet

Entering Heaven Alive Tracklist:

1. A Tip From You To Me

2. All Along The Way

3. Help Me Along

4. Love Is Selfish

5. I’ve Got You Surrounded (With My Love)

6. Queen Of The Bees

7. A Tree on Fire From Within

8. If I Die Tomorrow

9. Please God, Don’t Tell Anyone

10. A Madman From Manhattan

11. Taking Me Back (Gently)

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat