Mad Cool Announces 2022 Lineup Featuring Twenty One Pilots, Metallica, St. Vincent And Many More

Home News Roy Lott October 20th, 2021 - 1:27 PM

Spain’s annual Mad Cool music festival has announced its stacked lineup for 2022. Set to take place July 6-10 in Madrid Spain, the five-day music festival will see headlining sets from Metallica, The Killers, Muse, Faith No More and Imagine Dragons along with Florence and the Machine, Queens of the Stone Age, and HAIM. Other acts include Twenty One Pilots, Pixies, Deftones, St. Vincent, Phoebe Bridgers, CHVRCHES, Alt-J, The War on Drugs, Foals, Carly Rae Jepsen, Flume and Tove Lo to name a few. See the full lineup below.

Passes for the festival are on sale now via the festival’s website. Those who purchased passes to the canceled 2020 and 2021 editions will be valid for this year. 2022 will mark the festival’s fifth year, with previous headliners including Jack White, Depeche Mode, Bon Iver, Foo Fighters, The Cure and Green Day.

Festival headliner Metallica recently played a pair of intimate surprise shows for fans, one taking place in the 500 capacity venue The Independent in San Francisco and the other at the Metro Club in Chicago.

The Killers recently released their latest LP The Pressure Machine in August, which includes a collaboration with Phoebe Bridgers. The band will also be playing Stockholm’s edition of Lollapalooza, alongside Kendrick Lamar and Pearl Jam.

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi