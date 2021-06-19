Modest Mouse Shares New Electronic-Tinged Song “The Sun Hasn’t Left”

Home News Noah Celaya June 19th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

In anticipation of their new album The Golden Casket coming out next week (on June 25 via Epic), the band Modest Mouse has shared another new song. The song is called “The Sun Hasn’t Left.” The band previously shared the singles “We Are Between” and “Leave a Light On.”

Modest Mouse also announced a massive tour, with dates spanning from July to October. Some shows include supporting sets from Future Islands. The last Modest Mouse album was 2015’s Strangers to Ourselves.

Produced with Dave Sardy and Jacknife Lee in Los Angeles and Modest Mouse’s Portland studio, the record is said to reflect “the liminal space between raw punk power and experimental studio science,” according to an official release. The release adds: “The twelve tracks behave like amorphous organisms, undergoing dramatic mutations and mood swings that speak to the chronic tug-of-war between hope and despair that plays out in frontman [Isaac] Brock’s head.”

The song features a super catchy xylophone riff that gets stucks in a person’s head and a bombastic chorus with additional backup vocals, guitars, and brass that really shines amidst all the other instruments. Check out the song below:

Photo credit: Brett Padelford