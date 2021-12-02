Alison Wonderland Unveils Spiritual New Song And Lyric Video “Fuck U Love U”

Home News Skyler Graham December 2nd, 2021 - 7:56 PM

The multi-talented Alison Wonderland recently added to her collection of electronic hits with her new song and lyric video for “Fuck U Love U.” According to a press release, she previously teased the Kanye and Whyte Fang-inspired song at Red Rocks shows and at Lollapalooza. The song’s echoing instrumentals building up into the chorus create an ethereal sound that is equally intoxicating in the beats of the chorus. The lyrics describe the battle of maintaining your identity while working in the music industry, the pressure of being original while creating something mainstream audiences will enjoy: “Never sell out / Find my way out / In my own lane / Won’t play the game.”



Alison has released similarly trippy music in recent years, including her video for “Bad Things” in 2020. In 2019, Alison performed in an international rave tour and will continue to perform for major audiences in next year’s Ultra Festival alongside Sofi Tukker, Pendulum, Zeds Dead and more. The artist has also embarked on a series of other projects outside of the music industry, including her virtual reality NFT project called WonderQuest. In this virtual reality, “people have the ability to purchase a dragon egg as an NFT from the WonderTown market at a price of 0.0888 Ethereum.”