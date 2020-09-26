Alison Wonderland gets Trippy in New “Bad Things” Music Video

Home News Ariel King September 26th, 2020 - 6:00 PM

Alison Wonderland has released her first track for the year, “Bad Things.” The track also comes as the first single off of Alison Wonderland’s upcoming album, which is slated for a 2021 release. Along with the new track, the single’s release was accompanied by a new music video, which had been directed by Peter Don and produced by Satien Mehta.

Beginning with Alison Wonderland’s recognizable trap beats, her captivating vocals reel listeners in as she sings “It’s a cold place, it’s a rat race, it’s a long face in the dark/It’s a fake smile, is it worthwhile, when you lose half of your heart?” The drums softly play behind her to better highlight her vocals. “Don’t fall in love with the bad things/Remind me why I’m still alive,” she sings in the chorus, the synths soon welcoming a higher tone and contrasting with a deeper sound to culminate in an energetic drop. “Bad Things” sees Alison Wonderland continue her lyrical theme of facing the difficult aspects of life, and searching for ways to push forward.

The video features Alison Wonderland singing as she lies in a bed surrounded by a purple flowered field. She soon breaks off into multiple versions, each Alison Wonderland dancing and exploring the purple landscape. The video alters to a dark nighttime forest, before swimming back to Alison Wonderland facing herself in a mirror while she sings to herself. She finds herself falling inside during the build-up to the second drop, her figure blurring as she crawls inside.

Last year, Alison Wonderland toured throughout the United States, Europe, Asia and her home country of Australia with her Wonderland Warehouse project. The tour explored warehouse venues at each location, lending to an old-school rave feel. Her most recent single had been last years’ “Time,” in collaboration with Quix. Alison Wonderland also released the single “Lost My Mind” alongside Dillon Francis in 2019, with the two promoting the track with a co-headlining tour. Alison Wonderland’s last album, Awake, was released in 2018, and featured contributions from Trippie Redd, Chief Keef and more.