Alison Wonderland Launches Virtual Reality NFT Project WonderQuest

Aswath Viswanathan August 14th, 2021 - 4:17 PM

Alison Wonderland has launched a fantasy-inspired, virtual reality NFT project called WonderQuest. According to The Music Network, the blockchain project launched last Sunday on Decentraland, a blockchain-powered 3D virtual reality platform. In virtual reality, people have the ability to purchase a dragon egg as an NFT from the WonderTown market at a price of 0.0888 Ethereum. Over 6,500 eggs have been sold since it launched on Sunday, August 1.

The on-sale period is to end with a “hatching event” at the AW Church. Once at the hatching, those who own the egg will be able to decide whether they would like to hatch the dragon egg or not. The project allows users to be fully immersed in the virtual fantasy realm with virtual gift quests, discussions, and musical performances along the way. According to The Music Network, the virtual reality game ends with a live performance from Alison Wonderland inside the game. Alison Wonderland’s NFT project is expected to exceed $2 million in sales.

Last year in September, Alison Wonderland released a music video for her 2020 track, “Bad Things.” The song saw Alison Wonderland continue her lyrical theme of facing the difficult aspects of life, and searching for ways to push forward. It was initially released as the first single off her upcoming new album that was slated for 2021 release, however no news has come out about the album since. Since then, Alison Wonderland has released a variety of remixes for numerous tracks leading up to this new NFT project. In 2019, Alison Wonderland toured the world with a rave tour called the Wonderland Warehouse Project that saw her perform in the US, Japan, German, UK and Russia.