Fucked Up Announce New Compilation Album Do All Words Can Do For March 2022 Release Alongside ‘David Comes To Life’ Winter 2022 Tour Dates

Photo by Raymond Flotat

The hardcore punk band Fucked Up has announced their forthcoming compilation album Do All Words Can Do which is scheduled to drop on March 25 of next year. The collective is also set to release a limited-edition lightbulb-yellow 2xLP reissue for the 10th anniversary of their 2011 album David Comes To Life which they are touring off of in the winter of 2022.

Do All Words Can Do is said to be a nine-track compilation album that gathers B-sides and appropriate rarities from the collective’s 2011 days that were previously only available on 7”. To preorder the 2xLP for the 10th anniversary reissue, click here. To purchase tickets for their upcoming tour, click here.

Earlier this year, Fucked Up released their latest album Year of the Horse which included numerous acts of releases. The group will also be dropping vinyl editions of Epics in Minutes and Demo this coming January.

See the full tracklisting for Do All Words Can Do and their 2022 winter tour dates below:

Do All Words Can Do Tracklisting:

1. Queen of Hearts (Demo)

2. What Would You Do

3. Do All Words Can Do

4. Into the Light

5. Byrdesdale Garden City

6. What They Didn’t Know

7. The Truest Road

8. Remember Me

9. Octavio Made the Bomb

David Comes To Life Tour Dates:

1.19.22 – Ottawa, ON @ Club Saw #

1.20.22 – Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz #

1.21.22 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair #

1.22.22 – Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Made #

1.23.22 – Philadelphia, PA @ Underground Arts #

1.24.22 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage #

1.25.22 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Smalls #

1.26.22 – Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups #

1.28.22 – Detroit, MI @ Shelter #

2.5.22 – Toronto, ON @ Great Hall

2.16.22 – Austin, TX @ Parish

2.18.22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Ukranian Cultural Center %

2.19.22 – San Francisco, CA @ TBD %

2.21.22 – Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios %

2.22.22 ­– Seattle, WA @ Crocodile %

3.29.22 – Southampton, UK @ The Joiners

3.30.22 – London, UK @ Scala

3.31.22 – Nottingham, UK @ Metronome

4.01.22 – Bristol, UK @ Exchange

4.02.22 – Liverpool, UK @ District

4.03.22 – Leeds, UK @ Belgrave Music Hall

4.04.22 – Glasgow, UK @ Stereo

4.05.22 – Manchester, UK @ Gorilla

4.06.22 – Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon

4.07.22 – Dublin, IE @ Grand Social

# w/ Empath

% w/ Fake Fruit

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat