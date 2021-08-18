Fucked Up Announce Vinyl Reissue of Epics In Minutes for January 2022

Home News Gasmyne Cox August 18th, 2021 - 9:37 PM

Fucked Up will be releasing a vinyl collection of Epics in Minutes and Demo by Get Better Records. This will be the first vinyl-record release Get Better Records has ever done and they will be selling 1,000 in three different variants. The proceeds made from 500 Demo 7″ will go towards Toronto Indigenous Harm Reduction.

Rough Trade will also be getting in on this with selling an exclusive 300 records and right now can be pre-ordered.

When Fucked Up released Hidden World back in 2006 they put out demos and 7″ that turned into Epic in Minutes.

Epics In Minutes Tracklist

1. Colour Removal

2. What Could Have Been

3. Baiting The Public I

4. Baiting The Public II

5. Last Man Standing

6. Litany

7. Police

8. Circling The Drain

9. Reset The Ride

10. There Is A Light That Never Comes On

11. Generation+Red

12. Zezozose

13. Dance of Death

Demo Tracklist

1. Red

2. Black Iron Prison

3. The Achilles List

4. Sleep Tight

5. Piece by Piece

6. Sirens

7. Following

