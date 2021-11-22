Failure Embrace The Little Creatures in New Video For “Headstand”

Home News Skyler Graham November 22nd, 2021 - 7:10 PM

In anticipation of their upcoming album Wild Type Droid, the space-rock trio released a music video for their single “Headstand,” which Alison Alber said has “hard sounds and rather soft vocals making it a perfect contrast that shows the songwriting skills of the cult rock band from California. The futuristic notes offer a fresh take of rock music and can make the fans excited for the future of the band and the upcoming release of the album in December.”

In the video, lead singer (and for this video, director) Ken Andrew’s gravelly voice accompanies close-up clips of insects roaming and inspecting the earth, from ants to praying mantises to crickets. Each bug brings a different intensity, whether it’s the strength in numbers carried by the ants or the unbroken stare of the praying mantis.



The band made the album announcement in August, and the final product will be shared with fans on Dec. 3. Earlier this year, the group contributed to a Fugazi cover album, Silence is a Dangerous Sound, along with bands such as La Dispute, Tsunami Bomb and more. In addition to contributing to covers, the band has been covered by well-known artists: Hayley Williams of Paramore, particularly, covered their song “The Nurse Who Loved Me” in March.

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat