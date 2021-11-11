Failure Announce New Album Wild Type Droid Release First Single “Headstand”

Home News Alison Alber November 11th, 2021 - 9:00 PM

Space-Rock trio Failure announced their upcoming new album Failure today. The album is set to be released on December 3rd via Failure Music. With the album announcement, the band also released a first taste of the record with their new hard-hitting single “Headstand.”

“The lyrics come from my earliest memory of spacing-out in my room when I was seven, trying to conceive of infinity and watching the dust falling through the bars of sunlight pouring through my blinds,” explains guitarist Greg Edwards. “I had heard that a lot of that dust was made up of skin cells and that really stuck with me. It’s kind of a love song to those bizarre innocent moments of solitude.”

The song has hard sounds and rather soft vocals making it a perfect contrast that shows the songwriting skills of the cult rock band from California. The futuristic notes offer a fresh take of rock music and can make the fans excited for the future of the band and the upcoming release of the album in December.

The band announced in August that they were working on a new album, when they shared a photo on Instagram. Seperatly, they shared a video on Facebook showing some drum recordings that are likely to be featured on the album.

Fans can pre-order the album here.

Wild Type Droid track list:

1. Water with Hands

2. Headstand

3. A Lifetime of Joy

4. Submarines

5. Bring Back the Sound

6. Mercury Mouth

7. Undecided

8. Long Division

9. Bad Translation

10. Half Moon

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat