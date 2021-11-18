Sophia Urista Of Brass Against Issues Apology For Urinating On Fan At Rockville Festival

Home News Roy Lott November 18th, 2021 - 7:52 AM

Sophia Urista of Brass Against has issued an apology for urinating onto a fan’s face during their set at the Welcome To Rockville festival in Daytona Beach, Florida. “Hey everyone. I want to speak to my performance at Rockville metal festival in Daytona,” Urista stated.”I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage. That night, I pushed the limits too far.” She goes on to say “I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support.”

Shortly after the shocking incident took place, the band tweeted out a statement saying “Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

According to Stereogum, Brass Against will not face any criminal charges but are no longer welcome at any NASCAR properties, based on a statement NASCAR released on Monday. Welcome To Rockville took place at the Daytona National Speedway, a NASCAR property. “We are working with promoter Danny Wimmer Presents to address the issue, said NASCAR spokesman Russell Branham. “The band will not be included in future programming at NASCAR venues.”

A police report of the incident has been filed for the incident. If Urista is charged with indecent exposure, she could face up to a year in jail or be charged a $1,000 fine.

Welcome to Rockville festival took place from November 11 -14, and featured headlining performances from Metallica, Disturbed, Rob Zombie and The Offspring. Nine Inch Nails and Deftones were originally slated to play but both bands canceled their performances in August due to COVID-19. The festival also announced their headlining acts for 2022 including KISS, Korn, Guns N’ Roses and Foo Fighters. It is scheduled to take place at the same speedway from May 19 – May 22. Tickets are on sale now.