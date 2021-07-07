Courtney Barnett Announces New Album Things Take Time, Take Time for November 2021 Release, Shares Video for “Rae Street”

Home News Caroline Fisher July 7th, 2021 - 11:00 AM

Australian indie-rock singer-songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced the release of her third full-length studio album, titled Things Take Time, Take Time. The LP is slated for release on November 12 via mom+pop Records/Marathon Artists. Alongside the announcement, Barnett has shared a music video for the first single to be released from the album, “Rae Street.” Things Take Time, Take Time is available for preorder now.

Following up the artist’s 2018 sophomore album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, the new album was written over the course of two years and recorded with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa (Warpaint, Kurt Vile, Cate le Bon). The record will see Barnett revel in the peak of her musicianship, exploring deeply personal concepts of love, healing, renewal and self-discovery while the artist documents her life’s happiest moments.

Watch the video for “Rae Street” here:

In the music video, Barnett strums on her acoustic guitar as she sings candid but fair lyrics like, “Hopes and prayers / though well-meaning they don’t mean a thing / unless we see some change.” Her earthy, relaxed vocals make a seamless transition into an evocative chorus, “time is money; and money is no man’s friend,“ finishing off the thought for listeners with, “Don’t worry so much about it.”

In June, Barnett announced an upcoming North American tour for winter 2021. She’ll be joined by Julia Jacklin, Ashmir and Bartees Strange on select dates, kicking things off at Brooklyn Bowl in Las Vegas, NV with Bedouine.

Earlier this year, the artist collaborated with fellow singer-songwriter and instrumentalist Vagabon on a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s song, “Don’t Do It.” The track originally appeared on Van Etten’s 2010 album, epic. Barnett’s version of the track was later featured on Van Etten’s 2021 album epic ten, which featured several other special guests covering Van Etten’s originals.

At the end of 2020, Barnett announced a livestream performance for December called Where I’m Standing: Live from the Royal Exhibition Building, Melbourne. Barnett showed her eagerness to work alongside fellow musicians again, sharing in a press release, “I’m so excited to play with my band again, for the first time in nearly a year!” The livestream saw the singer-songwriter perform old favorites, as well as the debut of previously unheard material, namely her track “Here’s the Thing” from Things Take Time, Take Time. The studio version of “Here’s the Thing” is yet to be released.

Things Take Time, Take Time Tracklist:

1. Rae Street

2. Sunfair Sundown

3. Here’s the Thing

4. Before You Gotta Go

5. Turning Green

6. Take it Day By Day

7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight

8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To

9. Splendour

10. Oh the Night

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer