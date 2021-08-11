Courtney Barnett Shares Mellow New Single “Before You Gotta Go”

Home News Alison Alber August 11th, 2021 - 4:58 PM

In July, Courtney Barnett announced her upcoming new album, Things Take Time, Take Time. At rhe same time she shared her first song, “Rae Street,” off the record. Now, a month later the singer songwriter shared her newest song, “Before You Gotta Go.” The song is another mellow indie-rock track by the Australian artist.

According to Under The Radar Magazine, Barnett says about the song, “Sometimes I try to say everything in one song, or put my whole belief system into a vox pop, but you just can’t do that — it’s impossible.”

You can check out the new song below:

The song features a lot of repetition, which makes the song even catchier, especially during the chorus, “Before you gotta go, go, go, go/I wanted you to know, know, know, know/you’re always on my mind/ you’re always on my mind/If something were to happen my dear/ I wouldn’t want the last words you hear/to be unkind/to be unkind.” Barnett’s vocals and the acoustic guitar match each other perfectly. It’s a mellow song, at it is easy to lay back and relax to it. The beat of the song is uplifting enough to make the audience forget about the world for a few minutes.

Barnett’s last album, Tell Me How You Really Feel, was released in 2018. Since then the singer has been very active musically. In April she shared her cover of Sharon van Etten’s “Don’t Do It.” The cover was a collaboration between her and Vagabon. After her live stream concert late last year, the singer announced some in person concert dates for winter 2021 and the start of 2022. The tour will kick off in Las Vegas, NV on November 29th and conclude a few months later on February 12th in Toronto, ON.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer