Courtney Barnett Announces Winter 2021/2022 Tour Dates

Roy Lott June 17th, 2021 - 10:55 PM

Courtney Barnett has announced that she will be hitting the road later this year into 2022. Julia Jacklin, Ashmir and Bartees Strange will be joining Barnett on select dates. The North American tour will kick things off on November 29 in Las Vegas, NV and will continue on to San Diego, Phoenix, Seattle, Detroit and Boston, before concluding on February 12 in Toronto, ON. Fans can access a presale beginning June 22 on Barnett’s website. Tickets for the public will go on sale Friday, June 25. See the list of tour dates below.

It had been also revealed that the singer will be releasing a new album later this year. It will follow her 2018 high fidelity sophomore effort Tell Me How You Really Feel . She last did a cover of Sharon Van Etten’s “Don’t Do It” alongside Vagabon a part of the 10 year anniversary of Van Etten’s album epic ten.

At the end of last year Barnett appeared on a live stream titled From Where I’m Standing, which was filmed at the Royal Exhibition Building in Melbourne, Australia. It was her first performance with her full band in over a year. She also appeared on the Hands Off! benefit compilation alongside L7, Kathleen Hanna of Bikini Kill and Alice Bag, which supported non-profits benefitting young women.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer