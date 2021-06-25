Lights and Robert DeLong Team Up in New Animated Video for “Did It To Myself”

Home News Kaido Strange June 25th, 2021 - 11:49 AM

Electronic artist Robert DeLong has teamed up with Canadian artist Lights and released a new song, along with an animated music video. The song is called “Did it to Myself” and the animated short is directed by Diego Lozano. The news was announced on Robert DeLong’s Twitter handle:

The music video’s animation is reminiscent of a lot of those 1990s cartoons that were made for adults, the style is similar to John K’s animations (Ren & Stimpy, The Ripping Friends.) The ‘trippy 1960s psychedelic’ atmosphere in the background is certainly true of that. The song itself is fun, upbeat though the lyrics are a little bit serious. With a song title such as, “Did it To Myself,” it’s not surprising that the lyrics are more self-provoking and self-reflective about the actions one would take to keep up appearances (in this case, a romantic notion of an idealized partner, perhaps one that isn’t particularly good for you.)

Lights has been very busy this year, she has released a new song, “Beside Myself” and a new animation video.

