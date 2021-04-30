 Lights Reflects on the Good Times in Emotive New Song "Beside Myself" - mxdwn Music

Lights Reflects on the Good Times in Emotive New Song “Beside Myself”

April 30th, 2021 - 2:37 PM

After teasing the release of a new song on social media, The artist Lights has released a new single titled “Beside Myself.” The song begins with two verses and a chorus of Lights’ vocals, a synth pad, and an electric guitar as she lulls the listener into a sort of peaceful slumber with her soft voice and warm feeling. After the first chorus, the energy of the song ignites into an instrumental break with drums and backup vocals which then leads into the next verse. The upbeat energy continues all the way to the outro, where the song starts to subside with just her voice and a guitar as she repeats the hook to close out the song. Check out the song below:

Other singles released by Lights include Valentine’s Day-themed song “Love Me” in 2019 and a music video featuring her real-life husband in 2018. The artist also posted the song on Twitter and talked about the art for the new single:

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado

