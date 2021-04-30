Lights Reflects on the Good Times in Emotive New Song “Beside Myself”

Home News Noah Celaya April 30th, 2021 - 2:37 PM

After teasing the release of a new song on social media, The artist Lights has released a new single titled “Beside Myself.” The song begins with two verses and a chorus of Lights’ vocals, a synth pad, and an electric guitar as she lulls the listener into a sort of peaceful slumber with her soft voice and warm feeling. After the first chorus, the energy of the song ignites into an instrumental break with drums and backup vocals which then leads into the next verse. The upbeat energy continues all the way to the outro, where the song starts to subside with just her voice and a guitar as she repeats the hook to close out the song. Check out the song below:

Other singles released by Lights include Valentine’s Day-themed song “Love Me” in 2019 and a music video featuring her real-life husband in 2018. The artist also posted the song on Twitter and talked about the art for the new single:

My fancy link works now (and track should now be live all over the world, had some issues there for a sec)

🌸

I drew up so many designs for the single art and the simplest and first one was the one I ended up using https://t.co/s5bELX13m9 pic.twitter.com/l6OXCwU8j0 — Lights (@lights) April 29, 2021

Photo credit: Mauricio Alvarado