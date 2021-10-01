Phoebe Bridgers Releases Cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling” Donates Proceeds To Texas Abortion Funds

Home News Alison Alber October 1st, 2021 - 12:01 AM

It’s nothing new that Phoebe Bridgers likes to get a little political every once in a while. It’s probably even something that made her so beloved by her devoted fans. Today, Bridgers shows the world what she thinks of the new Texas abortion law by releasing her cover of Bo Burnham’s “That Funny Feeling.” “This one’s for Greg Abbott,” the singer says about her new release, which will be available via her Bandcamp site. And because it’s Bandcamp Friday, all the proceeds from the song will be donated to several Texas Abortion Funds.

The proceeds will be split evenly between Texas Equal Access Fund, The Bridge Collective, Clinic Access Support Network, West Fund, Jane’s Due Process, Fund Texas Choice, Support Your Sistah at the Afiya Center, the Lilith Fund, Frontera Fund, and Whole Woman’s Health Alliance, Inc.

<a href="https://phoebebridgers.bandcamp.com/track/that-funny-feeling-2">That Funny Feeling by Phoebe Bridgers</a>

Bridgers unveiled her cover in August when she performed the song with non-other than Burnham himself. Then she blessed her fans once again last month during one of her concerts, while on tour. Now everyone gets the chance to listen to Bridgers version of the viral hit by the comedian.

Burnham’s recent comedia special proofed to be a huge success and multiple songs from his self-aware performance went viral during the weeks following the release on Netflix. It’s not a huge surprise that Bridgers would cover a somg of his, as they seem to share the same humor and songwriting style.

In September, the singer also dropped her cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters,” from the band’s recently released album The Metallica’s Blacklist, which is also a charity album.