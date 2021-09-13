Josh Homme’s Daughter Granted Restraining Order

Home News Michelle Leidecker September 13th, 2021 - 12:01 PM

Josh Homme’s 15-year-old daughter Camille has recently filed a restraining order against her father. According to TMZ, LA judges have allegedly granted his daughter a temporary restraining order after denying a filing by her mother Brody Dalle on her two younger brothers’ behalf. The original restraining order alleged that Josh Homme physically abused his children, drove while drinking, among other allegations.

Camille’s TRO bid reiterates the claims that were made in her brothers’, claiming that Homme allegedly abuses them physically and emotionally with flicks to the ear, put-downs, threats against their mother and her boyfriend…all of which he’s denied through his representatives and lawyers.

A statement by Homme’s lawyer implies that Camille’s Mother Brody Dalle submitted the restraining order on her behalf. In a statement, his attorney Susan E. Weisner states, “We believe that this DV, which was prepared by Brody, in her handwriting on the forms, was filed in retaliation for Josh obtaining a TRO against Brody for her physical abuse of Josh, among other things involving the children.”

In the latest developments according to TMZ, Camille Homme has made a statement in retaliation to this claim, telling TMZ “My DVRO isn’t fake and was NOT written by my Mom! It’s a means to an end. Everything in there is something I SAW, EXPERIENCED, and HEARD and is 100% true. To deny that is to deny the human right of free speech. I wish I could’ve protected my brothers under it, but unfortunately, the law says otherwise.”

Photo Credit Alyssa Fried