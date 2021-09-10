Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age Faces Possible Restraining Order

Home News Benny Titelbaum September 10th, 2021 - 1:58 PM

Photo by Alyssa Fried

Frontman Joshua Homme of Queens of the Stone Age has encountered a possible restraining order filed by his ex-wife, Brody Dalle, who divorced him back in 2019. Dalle filed the restraining order on the behalf of their two sons, Wolf and Orrin. Their oldest child Camille is not part of the filing.

According to TMZ, the testimony alleges that their 5-year-old son Wolf and their 10-year-old son Orrin have accused their father of being verbally and physically abusive. Further details of the claim allege that Homme has thrown objects at the boys, poked their chests and flicked their ears, driven drunk with both the boys in the vehicle, verbally provoked them and grabbed Orrin’s genitals.

This is not the first restraining order filed against Homme. Dalle had previously filed a restraining order against him after alleging that he head-butted her.

According to Consequence Sound, Homme’s attorney, Susan Wiesner, said in a statement that “Ms. Dalle has previously brought these claims to the police, DCFS, and the presiding judge of the family law court, all of whom have declined to take any action based upon these spurious claims.”

In a follow-up statement, Wiesner further addressed the claims saying, “The allegations made by Ms. Dalle against Mr. Homme are categorically false. In order to protect the children, we will not be making any further statements.”

As of now, two separate judges have rejected Dalle’s request for a restraining order.

