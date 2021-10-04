Members of Mastodon, High on Fire and Yob Join Two Minutes To Late Night For Energetic Cover of Mountain‘s “Never In My Life”

Home News Michelle Leidecker October 4th, 2021 - 11:30 AM

Another episode of Two Minutes to Late Night has been released, this time a cover of “Never In My Life” from Climbing!, Mountain’s landmark 1970 debut album. The members of Mastodon take part in this cover, and while the members of the group have been a staple of the cover series since the beginning, but this time they finally got Brent Hinds to take part. He’s the fourth and final member of Mastodon to take part meaning the whole band has now been apart of the series according to stereogum.com.

The feel of the song is very similar to the original version of “Never In My Life” although Hinds vocals are a lot more intense. The other members playing with Mastodon’s Hinds includes drummer is Coady Willis, who is one half of Big Business and who also plays in towering bands like High On Fire and Melvins and bassist is Aaron Rieseberg, of the great doom power trio Yob. They all don a number of wacky outfits which include two fur coats and a vest.

Watch the video here:

Watch the original “Never In My Life” here:

The Two Minutes To Late Night series have become a staple of covers since the pandemic, starting out as a weekly release, but becoming slightly less frequent as the musicians start to go on tour again. Most recently, the ninth covers EP was released in early September, followed by the cover of “Stagger Lee” released less than two weeks ago. Mastodon has also been collaborating and covering music in increasings amounts as well, most recently covering AC/DC’s “Have A Drink On Me” with Whores and “Just Another Victim” with Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach.