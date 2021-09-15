Whores. And Bill Kelliher Of Mastodon Collaborate On Cover Of AC/DC’s “Have A Drink On Me”

Home News Gasmyne Cox September 15th, 2021 - 7:56 PM

Whores and Bill Kelliher, guitarist of Mastodon collaborate a rendition of AC/DC’s “Have A Drink On Me” that will appear on Magnetic Eye Records tribute to AC/DC’s 1980 Back in Black album. The redux of Back in Black will also appear with a redux of Best of AC/DC on December 3.

Christian Lembach, vocalist/guitarist of Whores shares his thoughts on AC/DC: “I grew up listening to AC/DC, like everyone else. They were one of the first bands I heard that felt like a real rock and roll band, totally divorced from artifice. I still listen to them regularly, and we start every tour with “It’s A Long Way To The Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘n’ Roll)” because it’s true. One of the most important bands in my life. I was a little concerned with the song we covered, because it’s very different from our style. We just asked ourselves, ‘What would Harvey Milk do?’ It was pretty easy after that.”

Back in Black [Redux] Tracklist:

1 “Hells Bells” Red Fang

2 “Shoot to Thrill” Howling Giant + Udo

3 “What Do You Do for Money Honey” Supersuckers

4 “Givin the Dog a Bone” Smoking Lightning

5 “Let Me Put My Love into You” Heavy Temple + Valient Himself

6 “Back in Black” Besvärjelsen

7 “You Shook Me All Night Long” Jakethehawk + T-Tops

8 “Have a Drink on Me” Whores + Friends

9 “Shake a Leg” Early Man

10 “Rock and Roll Ain’t Noise Pollution” Earthride

Best of AC/DC [Redux] Tracklist:

1 Sin City Witchskull

2 It’s a Long Way to the Top (If You Wanna Rock ‘N Roll) Kal-El

3 What’s Next to the Moon Bob Balch & Tony Reed

4 Bad Boy Boogie Kryptograf

5 Walk All Over You Blue Heron

6 Overdose Supersuckers

7 For Those About to Rock (We Salute You) Riff Lord

8 Whole Lotta Rosie Solace

9 If You Want Blood Red Mesa

10 The Razors Edge Ghost Ship Ritual

11 Dog Eat Dog Caustic Casanova

12 High Voltage Electric Frankenstein

13 Night Prowler Domkraft

Photo credit: Boston Lynn Schulz