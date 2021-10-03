Ozzy Osbourne’s Forthcoming Album Set To Feature Tony Iommi, Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde And Many More

Home News Krista Marple October 3rd, 2021 - 7:32 PM

Ozzy Osbourne recently announced the release of his forthcoming, un-titled album. Now, Osbourne is releasing details about who fans can expect to be featured on the album.

The Prince of Darkness announced that efforts from Eric Clapton, Zakk Wylde, Tony Iommi and Jeff Beck all have contributed to his upcoming album. Along with the guitar legends, Osbourne’s album is said to also feature drummers Chad Smith, Taylor Hawkins and bassist Robert Trujillo as the background band.

The forthcoming album will be a follow up to the Prince of Darkness’ 2020 album Ordinary Man. During the creation of that album, Osbourne was recording from health issues. He had been suffering from issues that related to Parkinson’s.

Sharon Osbourne, Ozzy Osbourne’s wife, had made a statement during all of this claiming that his injury was so bad that at one point it was suspected he would never walk again. Luckily, Osbourne defied the odds and was up able to move around and continue to walk.

In early August, Osbourne announced the release of his 30th anniversary deluxe reissue of his album No More Tears. The album was released on September 17 via Sony. Alongside the reissue, two special edition LPs were also released via Tower Records.

Shortly before the release of the No More Tears reissue, a new version of Osbourne’s “Hellraiser” was released. In 1991, Osbourne recruited fellow metal icon Lemmy Kilmister to help write the lyrics for the track. However, “Hellraiser” didn’t receive much attention after it was released on No More Tears. This then led Kilmister’s band Motorhead to released their own track titled “Hellraiser,” which became more well-known.