Ozzy Osbourne Announces No More Tears 30th Anniversary Deluxe Reissue for September 2021 Release

Home News Aswath Viswanathan August 7th, 2021 - 5:32 PM

Ozzy Osbourne has announced that his sixth solo album, No More Tears, will be reissued in celebration of the album’s 30th anniversary with an expanded digital audio album on September 17, 2021 through Sony. Along with the album reissue, two special editions–a 2LP black vinyl version and a special yellow and red 2LP vinyl version with a specially created booklet, will be released simultaneously through Tower Records.

No More Tears was released in 1991, generating four top ten singles on the Billboard Rock Tracks chart, “Mama, I’m Coming Home” (#2), “Road To Nowhere” (#3), “Time After Time” (#6) and the title track “No More Tears” (#10). The album overall peaked at #7 and spent 86 weeks on the Billboard charts. As a whole, it was positively received by critics and the general public alike. Loudwire ranked the album #22 on their list of “Top 90 Hard Rock + Metal Albums of the ’90s” and Ultimate Classic Rock included the album on their “Top 100 ‘90s Rock Albums” list.

The 2nd track on the album, “I Don’t Want To Change The World,” earned Osbourne his first Grammy in 1994 for Best Metal Performance of a live version of the song from his 1993 Live & Loud album. Osbourne said about No More Tears, “I have a lot of great memories of making the album. We worked hard on the record with John Purdell and Duane Baron, who became two extra members of the band. Before we went into the studio, we discussed what we were going to do–everything was planned. It’s so nice when you get a producer who’s more like a part of the band than them saying, ’nah, you do it this way.’ Because we write them and when you write the songs, you have a mental picture of how you think you want it to sound. Sometimes you’re surprised for the better, but other times you’re disappointed, but John and Duane did an extraordinary job on the album. It was really, really well done. Every song was worked on for a long time and we spent extra time trying to get things right. But there was also lots of goofing around and we had a good time making it. And Zakk’s playing on it is spectacular.”

Back in December 2020, Ozzy Osbourne’s producer Andrew Watt said that, “we’re about halfway through,” when talking about his next album. Osbourne also has concert performances delayed from 2018 that are scheduled to take place in 2022.

No More Tears (Digital Audio Album) Tracklist:

1. Mr. Tinkertrain

2. I Don’t Want To Change The World

3. Mama, I’m Coming Home

4. Desire

5. No More Tears

6. Won’t Be Coming Home (S.I.N)

7. Hellraiser

8. Time After Time

9. Zombie Stomp

10. A.V.H

11. Road to Nowhere

12. Don’t Blame Me (bonus)

13. Party With The Animals (bonus)

14. I Don’t Want To Change The World (bonus demo)

15. Mama, I’m Coming Home (bonus demo)

16. Desire (bonus demo)

17. Time After Time (bonus demo)

18. Won’t Be Coming Home (bonus demo)

19. Mrs J. (bonus demo)

20. I Don’t Want To Change The World (live)

21. Road To Nowhere (live)

22. No More Tears (live)

23. Desire (live)

24. Mama, I’m Coming Home (live)