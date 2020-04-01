Ozzy Osbourne’s Daughter Kelly Reports the Singer Is Making “Mind Blowing” Progress After Stem Cell Treatment

Home News Aaron Grech April 1st, 2020 - 8:11 PM

The godfather of heavy metal Ozzy Osbourne is making “mind blowing” health progress according to his daughter Kelly Osbourne, who recently spoke to Entertainment Tonight. The performer was receiving stem cell treatment recently, to help support his battle against complications caused by Parkinson’s disease.

“Seeing after one treatment of stem cell what has happened and the progress that he’s made is mind-blowing,” Kelly Osbourne stated. “He wants to get up. He wants to do things. He wants to be part of the world again. He’s walking better. He’s talking better. His symptoms are lessening. He is building the muscle strength back that he needs after his spine surgery.”

Osbourne revealed that he had Parkinson’s disease at the beginning of this year during an interview with Good Morning America’s Robin Roberts. Kelly Osbourne also explained that the her father has been feeling better as a result of his treatment, although he is still forced to stay inside due to the fears associated with the spread of COVID-19.

Everything is starting to fall into place now and it has given us so much hope,” she explained. “We are very grateful to the doctors that are helping him. He’s ready to get out of the house and now he can’t get out of the house. He keeps saying to me, ‘I’ve been on quarantine for almost two years, and now I’m feeling better and the world is on quarantine.’”

Osbourne has faced a slew of health complications in recent years, from a bout of pneumonia, to a stage injury which required intense surgery. He has had to cancel multiple tours during the past couple of years due to his health concerns although he was in the studio last year to record his latest studio album release Ordinary Man.