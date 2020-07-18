Ozzy Osbourne Recovering from Recent Health Issues and Working on New Album

Home News Ariel King July 18th, 2020 - 8:30 PM

Ozzy Osbourne is currently recovering from recent health issues related to Parkinson’s, according to his wife, Sharon Osbourne. Ozzy Osbourne is also currently working on a new album. Sharon Osbourne made the comment in an interview on “Steve-O’s Wild Ride!” Sharon Osbourne remarked on Osbourne’s upcoming album.

“He’s starting his second album with Andrew Watt right now,” Sharon Osbourne said. “And you can’t stop him. He’s doing it.”

Ozzy Osbourne’s last album, Ordinary Man, had been released last February, with Andrew Watt producing the album. Ordinary Man had been Osbourne’s first solo album in ten years. The singer first announced plans to begin working on a new album only a few days after the release of Ordinary Man.

“He’s doing really, really good,” Sharon Osbourne said. “He’s had a terrible, terrible injury. At one point, they thought he would never walk again, but he is – he’s walking and he’s doing great. He’s been hit by so much medically, but he’s doing good. He’s getting stronger every day.”

Ozzy Osbourne had suffered a fall in 2019, while he had a year left until the completion of his farewell tour. The fall resulted in a spinal injury which resulted in surgery, with Sharon Osbourne saying it “sparked off” Ozzy Osbourne’s Parkinson’s disease.

Osbourne revealed he had been diagnosed with Parkinson’s at the beginning of this year, the singer undergoing stem cell treatments to mitigate the symptoms. His daughter, Kelly Osbourne, revealed in April that the treatment had been working with remarkable results. Shortly after being diagnosed, Ozzy Osbourne had cancelled his last tour, the singer hoping to resume dates prior to the pandemic.