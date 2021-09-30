Incubus Hosts 20th Anniversary Livestream For Morning View

Home News Casey Melnick September 30th, 2021 - 2:53 PM

American rock band Incubus has announced that they will be performing a livestream for the 20th anniversary of their iconic Morning View album. Today via twitter, the band revealed that they are returning to the location where the album originated for this special event.

Morning View was originally written and recorded at an ocean-side home in Malibu, California back in 2001. The name of the project comes from the street in which the house is located on. The record was a commercial success and spawned four big singles with “Wish You Were Here,” “Nice to Know You,” “Warning” and “Are You In?” The album eventually reached No. 2 on the Billboard chart and has since gone on to be certified double platinum by the RIAA.

Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Morning View w/ us as we perform the album in its entirety on October 23rd, from Morning View in Malibu, CA. Go to https://t.co/YwE1v7pfLG to get your tickets for the stream and be a part of this special event! pic.twitter.com/2PDOAvISnm — Incubus (@IncubusBand) September 30, 2021

In their announcement, the band provided some details about the upcoming livestream. Incubus writes, “Celebrate the 20th anniversary of Morning View w/ us as we perform the album in its entirety on October 23rd, from Morning View in Malibu, CA. Go to Incubus.Veeps.com to get your tickets for the stream and be a part of this special event!”

For their performance, the band will head back to the Malibu residence for the first time in twenty years. There will be four separate airings of the special event with each stream designed to hit different time zones around the world. The North American airing will take place at 5PM PST on October 23.

Back in July, Incubus announced a brief tour across the American South and Midwest in support of their Trust Fall (Side B) EP that came out last spring. In August, fellow nu-metal rock band Limp Bizkit announced they would be canceling all of their upcoming tour dates and festival performances this year. Incubus was originally slated to replace the band at Rebel Rock in late September, though the festival was ultimately canceled due to severe weather.

Earlier this month, Incubus was forced to cancel a couple of shows after an unknown member of the band’s touring camp tested positive for COVID-19. The September 5 show in Huber Heights, Ohio and the September 6 show in Fort Wayne, Indiana were affected by this news.

Photo Credit: Stephen Hoffmeister